NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is proud to announce its sponsorship of LD Micro’s 12th Annual Main Event taking place Dec. 10-12, 2019, in Bel Air, Calif.



The Annual LD Micro Main Event is one of the largest and most influential independent micro-cap conferences, attracting more than 1,500 attendees and hosting more than 275 innovative companies in technology, biotech, pharmaceuticals, mining, energy and other exciting sectors. NNW will leverage its vast distribution network to provide corporate profiles and social media posts as each company begins its presentation. Several members of the NNW team will also attend the conference to engage with businesses and the investment community.

To view the list of presenters, visit: http://NNW.fm/LDMicroMainEvent2019

NNW's corporate communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication capabilities, and enhanced news release services help public and private organizations build market visibility and brand consistency. Using social media and a distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets, NNW can reach vast audiences across North America.

“LD Micro Main Event is a conference we look forward to year after year. Chris Lahiji and his team do a fantastic job at bringing together this incredible event and we are honored to again announce our sponsorship,” says Jonathan Keim, communications director for NNW. “As part of the InvestorBrandNetwork, NNW’s brand awareness capabilities are augmented by thousands of news outlet connections and dozens of investor-oriented brands with social media followings across many different platforms. We love supporting small-cap companies in their communication strategies, and this exceptional conference gives us a prime opportunity to directly connect with them while taking their stories to new audiences beyond the conference halls.”

