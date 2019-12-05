NEXT GAMES CORPORATION, COMPANY RELEASE, 5 DECEMBER 2019 AT 4.40 p.m EET



Next Games will continue the soft launch of its Blade Runner Nexus game until the end of 2019 and to year 2020. According to the company’s Disclosure Policy, the company notifies of the continuation of the soft launch period as due to the continuation of this phase, the company’s previously communicated goal of one game launch per year will not be realized in 2019.



The company updates its business outlook for 2019 and estimates its revenue to remain on a similar level to 2018 instead of previously predicted moderate growth.

Updated Business Outlook 2019



The company estimates revenue to remain on a similar level in 2019 compared to 2018. As a result from the changes in its cost structure, the company strives towards remaining cash flow neutral in the longer term. As part of cost restructuring, the company estimates it will achieve monthly savings of approximately 550 thousand euros in salaries, administrative costs and product development costs, totaling approximately 6.5 million euros on a yearly basis as compared to the second half of 2018.



Previous Business Outlook 2019



The company seeks moderate revenue growth during 2019 compared to 2018 and, as a result from the changes in its cost structure, strives towards remaining cash flow neutral in the longer term. As part of cost restructuring, the company estimates it will achieve monthly savings of approximately 550 thousand euros in salaries, administrative costs and product development costs, totaling approximately 6.5 million euros on a yearly basis as compared to the second half of 2018.



