Wide application of computational biology in genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and meta-genomics to understand 3D protein structural analysis, protein-protein interactions, and gene sequencing and expression along with increasing R&D in drug designing and disease modeling are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Computational Biology during the forecast period.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Computational Biology market was valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.77 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 21.7%. Science is massively benefitted from data processing, such as computational biology. Computational biology is an interdisciplinary field of biology that applies computational methods for analyzing biological data, such as genetic sequences, cell populations, and protein samples, to discover new predictions. The computational techniques used in computational biology include analytical methods, mathematical modeling, and simulation. Moreover, new technologies such as sequencing, and high-throughput experimental methods like microarray, yeast two-hybrid, and chip-chip assays are creating enormous and increasing amounts of data that can be analyzed and processed effectively and hassle-free using computational techniques.
The drive-in technological advancements have now opened the door to a world of innovation in the field of healthcare. Computational genetics is disciplinary of computational biology where homology and internal biological mechanism are studied using genome sequencing. The Human Genome Project is a classic example where the whole human genome was sequenced successfully. Computational biology also finds application in neurology, in which it is used to map complex interlinked pathways to visualize 3D simulation models of the brain. The medical advantage of computational biology is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period. Additionally, computational pharmacology also uses tools of computational biology to visualize and simulate advanced drug-drug interactions in the drug designing process.
Government funding, increasing research and developments, increase in demand for predictive modeling and application in various sequencing projects, such as the human genome project, are some of the factors that support the market growth during forecast years. The rising demand for predictive models is, therefore, expected to boost the growth of the global computational biology market significantly. Moreover, the increasing funding from governments as well as private organizations for R&D in this field supports market growth. The widening application of computational tools in genomics, drug development programs & drug designing, and other such areas is expected to reduce the lead time of drug commercialization, therefore, reduce the average cost. However, unfavorable government scenario, the high initial cost and maintenance costs of the instruments, lack of standardization and shortage of skilled workforce is likely to be a significant hindrance to market growth.
