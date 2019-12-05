IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending , the North American leader of package delivery solutions, will showcase its smart parcel lockers at booth #312 at Trends Rental Housing Management Conference & Trade Show (TRENDS) taking place December 10 in Seattle. Parcel Pending lockers provide secure package storage and convenient retrieval for residents while also reducing operational costs for property managers.



Parcel volume has nearly doubled (48 percent) over the past two years due in large part to the boom in online and mobile shopping. This number will only continue to grow: PWC estimates the number of packages delivered annually will rise to 16 billion by 2020, up from 11 billion in 2018.

“Parcel Pending alleviates the stress of package management by assuming all customer service responsibilities for package delivery, notification and retrieval,” stated Lori A. Torres, Parcel Pending CEO and Founder. “This is especially important during the busy holiday season when the number of weekly packages a property receives jumps from 150 to 270 - an 81 percent increase. In fact, more than one-third of property managers report that their package storage solution is not adequate during high volume periods like the holiday season. Our lockers help properties efficiently and cost-effectively manage their package problems so it’s a win-win for both residents and property managers.”

“With our lockers, residents can quickly and easily retrieve their packages at their convenience. Meanwhile, property managers no longer have to waste precious time accepting, logging, sorting and distributing packages,” continued Torres. “In fact, it is estimated that our lockers help save up to 24 hours of staff time each week. That’s a huge savings when it comes to operational costs.”

The Parcel Pending Difference:

Smart – Infrared scanners detect and categorize the packages in each locker.

Secure –cloud-based video surveillance comes standard.

Cool – Refrigerated lockers keep temperature-sensitive items cool.

Courier Agnostic – 100% deliverability from all couriers.

Convenient – Fits practically any sized package.

Mobile-Friendly – Delivery notifications sent to your residents’ phones.

The Parcel Pending process is simple. Recipients are instantly notified by text, email or mobile app when they have a delivery. Once a notification is received, the recipient can pick up the package using the unique code provided in the notification or by using the convenient mobile app. Property managers do not need to sign for packages, sort them or distribute them to recipients.

“Residents want and expect that their apartment amenities will make their lives easier and that includes the effortless retrieval of their personal packages and goods,” continued Torres. “Multifamily property managers must invest in tech-forward solutions like our electronic parcel lockers to gain a competitive advantage as online shopping continues to escalate.”

Parcel Pending successfully delivers over 1.6 million packages monthly in 48 states and Canada.

