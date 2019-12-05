Atlanta, GA, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABB’s Electrification business continues to direct resources in the United States market following the acquisition of General Electric’s Industrial Solution business. The $2.6 billion acquisition expanded ABB’s portfolio of source to socket electrification solutions in 2018. Since then, ABB has announced investments of over $120 million in its U.S. Electrification operations, including:
“The United States is a unique market and a remarkable opportunity for the future of electrification,” said Maryrose Sylvester, ABB Head of U.S. Electrification Business and U.S. Country Managing Director. “With our expertise in electrification and digitalization, ABB is ideally positioned to help our customers transform to meet productivity, sustainability, and safety goals.”
Since 2010, ABB has invested over $14 billion in the United States and the country is the largest market for its products.
With over 24,000 employees in more than 100 communities, ABB is a leader in the industrial technology revolution in the United States. ABB's Electrification business has always been at the forefront of innovative electrification and today is writing the future of safe, smart and sustainable electrification.
ABB (NYSE: ABB) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB’s Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com
Christopher Shigas ABB (919) 561-8639 chris.shigas@us.abb.com
ABB
Baden, SWITZERLAND
