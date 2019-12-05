Draper Esprit VCT plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Transaction in Own Shares (amendment re: 23 October 2019)

5 December 2019

The announcement titled ‘Transaction in Own Shares’ released on 23 October 2019 at 16:57 incorrectly stated the number of shares purchased for cancellation as 72,000. It should have stated 74,000 shares.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full text of the corrected announcement is set out below.

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit VCT plc announces that, on 23 October 2019, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation: