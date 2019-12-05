Westminster, CA, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) (“the Company”), developer of sustainable products and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that it was named “Cleantech Company of the Year” for 2019 by Sustain SoCal, a leading cleantech industry advocacy organization in Southern California (https://sustainsocal.org/). The award was presented to BioLargo last night at Sustain SoCal’s Annual Holiday Gathering.



This award is given to a company that has reached a high level of achievement with their efforts to assure a more sustainable future through innovation and innovative approaches to sustainability challenges. BioLargo was selected for the award because of its focus on developing innovative solutions to some of the world’s toughest sustainability problems including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) contamination, energy efficient water treatment solutions, environmentally friendly air quality control solutions, and more.

Sustain SoCal President Scott Kitcher said of the award, “BioLargo exemplifies a technology company paving the way toward solutions to environmental issues. We are proud and delighted to give this award to BioLargo for its hard work addressing serious sustainability challenges.”

BioLargo President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, “2019 was a tremendous year for BioLargo’s burgeoning sustainable cleantech products and services, and we are grateful to Sustain SoCal for recognizing us as the 2019 Cleantech Company of the Year. Our AOS clean water technology was deployed in several demonstration pilots where its energy efficient water treatment capabilities were proven in real-life settings. Our engineering division developed a novel and powerful treatment technology with the potential to help solve the global PFAS contamination crisis, and began serving seven United States Air Force bases with environmental engineering services. And our odor and VOC control division hit record sales numbers, setting the stage for us to serve an ever-growing number of air quality customers in 2020. We also topped all this off with the successful FDA 510(K) clearance for our first advanced wound care product.”

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

About Sustain SoCal

Sustain Southern California (Sustain SoCal - https://sustainsocal.org/) accelerates cleantech economic growth and sustainability initiatives through innovation, collaboration and education. As Southern California's population, industry, workforce and tourism continues to grow and change, it is vitally important to proactively address the region's sustainability, environmental and infrastructure needs and objectives. Formerly known as Cleantech OC and Sustain OC, Sustain SoCal has a long history of exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency that face Southern California and beyond. Sustain SoCal conducts conferences, workshops and networking events to help in the sharing of knowledge and establish connections that have a positive impact on both the economic progress and sustainable future of the area and its residents, businesses and visitors. For key sectors such as Energy, Water, Transportation, Hospitals / Healthcare and Waste Stream Management, Sustain SoCal has gathered together stakeholders and formed Sustainability Networks are collaborating towards seeking common solutions and enabling economic growth. Working Groups within each Sustainability Network focus on specific issues and challenges that can be addressed through innovation and economic opportunities. Sustain SoCal participants and sponsors range from established and emerging cleantech companies, start-up companies, corporate organizations of all sizes, municipal / regional / state / national agencies and governments, schools, hospitals, non-profit organizations, investors and more.

Contact Information

Dennis Calvert President and CEO BioLargo, Inc. 888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.