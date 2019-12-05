Corrected the date for interim information for the nine months of 2020 - 04.11.2020.

In 2020 Amber Grid financial results will be released according to the following:

• 06.02.2020 – interim information for the twelve months of 2019;

• 27.03.2020 – notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2019;

• 20.04.2020 – resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

• 06.05.2020 – interim information for the three months of 2020;

• 05.08.2020 – interim information for the six months of 2020;

• 04.11.2020 – interim information for the nine months of 2020.

