Corrected the date for interim information for the nine months of 2020 - 04.11.2020.
In 2020 Amber Grid financial results will be released according to the following:
• 06.02.2020 – interim information for the twelve months of 2019;
• 27.03.2020 – notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2019;
• 20.04.2020 – resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
• 06.05.2020 – interim information for the three months of 2020;
• 05.08.2020 – interim information for the six months of 2020;
• 04.11.2020 – interim information for the nine months of 2020.
More information:
Laura Šebekienė
Head of Communications of Amber Grid
ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt
Amber Grid
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
Amber Grid LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: