RIVERVIEW, Fla., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Oaks Treatment Center, a leading addiction treatment provider in Florida, has announced the creation of an LGBT+ treatment track designed for patients who identify as a member of the community or those who may have a close family member who identifies as LGBT+.



“According to research, the rate of substance use in the LGBT+ community is disproportionately higher than that of the general U.S. population,” said Hirely Martinez-Cabrera, the lead therapist who oversees the program. “The unique challenges this community faces necessitates the need for specialized treatment by understanding professionals.”

As a member of the LGBT+ community with a clinical background, Martinez-Cabrera was instrumental in developing the track at River Oaks. Martinez-Cabrera has worked extensively with members of the community suffering from addiction and mental health issues. She is also a licensed clinical social worker, educator, advocate and activist.

“Sobriety in the LGBT+ community can be very complicated,” said Martinez-Cabrera. “The community has limited resources and there are few safe places they can turn for help. Often the safe spaces that do exist tend to be less than ideal for patients in recovery. That’s why we focused on creating a welcoming treatment environment that helps them identify the intersectionality between their identities and recovery and gives them the adequate coping skills to achieve long-term recovery.”

The River Oaks LGBT+ track address topics such as the coming out stages, internalized oppression, difficult family dynamics, spirituality, self-worth and navigating their newfound recovery while addressing barriers specific to the LGBT+ community.

About River Oaks Treatment Center

