Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR )

Class Period: March 5, 2019 - September 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company engaged in fraudulent practices, including forging customer contracts; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s reported sales and megawatts installed were overstated; (3) that these practices were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny: (4) that, as a result, the Company’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT )

Class Period: November 21, 2016 - October 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) iRobot's explosive growth was not based on increased demand, expanding margins, and product innovations, as it claimed, but rather based on channel stuffing; (2) the Company attempted to conceal its actions by acquiring its distributors in Europe and Asia; (3) these acquisitions were designed to clean up the company's global inventory and mask falling demand; and (4) that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT )

Class Period: April 20, 2015 - February 15, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Uniti's financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream had defaulted on its unsecured notes; and (2) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Uniti's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE )

Class Period: July 26, 2018 - September 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Bloom Energy’s technology produced emissions comparable to that of a modern natural gas plant; (2) that Bloom Energy’s estimates of useful life for its energy servers and fuel cells were inaccurate; (3) that Bloom Energy used misleading accounting to mask the effect of future servicing expenses; (4) that consequently, Bloom Energy will potentially be liable for up to $2.2 billion in undisclosed servicing liabilities; and (5) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

