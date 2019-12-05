DALLAS, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) (“HCCC”), a company that designs and implements clean energy solutions featuring hydrogen and fuel cell technology, announced that it has been awarded $600k in new projects for environmental systems and general contracting.



The projects include work to be completed at various locations in the U.S. and Australia including Chester County Hospital, Total Wine & More, Petco, Workspace, TD Ameritrade, Wavell Heights, Kelvin Grove Early Learning Center, Mooloolaba Esplanade, Department of Agriculture & Fisheries, Biloela State High School and Yarrabah Schools.

Andrew Hidalgo, CEO of HCCC, commented, "We are pleased to be awarded these new projects from high visibility customers which displays their confidence in our ability to deliver solutions and our commitment to exceptional customer support. The bid activity remains robust and we believe 2020 will be a very good year as clean renewable energy and off-grid electricity is becoming more and more of a primary focus for many property owners due to a vulnerable utility grid and environmental issues.”

About H/Cell Energy Corporation:

H/Cell Energy Corporation is an integrator that focuses on the design and implementation of clean energy solutions including solar, battery, fuel cell and hydrogen generation systems. In addition, through its subsidiaries, HCCC also provides environmental systems and security systems integration. HCCC serves the residential, commercial and government sectors. Please visit our website at www.hcellenergy.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially. H/Cell Energy Corporation does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

