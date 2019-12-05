MEMPHIS, TN, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qsource Community Partnerships (QCP), a grant-funding program established by Qsource in 2018, supports programs that pursue improvement in health outcomes. Today, Qsource announced its grant awardees for Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20). This QCP grant cycle will support 19 health improvement projects conducted in Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Through its QCP program, Qsource is providing funding for a variety of community projects through multiple grant awards. The organization places a priority on supporting projects that drive impacts and are designed around at least one of the following aims:

Addressing local community health needs

Serving as a catalyst for innovation

Improving one or more health outcomes

Qsource received applications from across an eight-state region for its FY20 grant cycle.

According to Dawn FitzGerald, CEO of Qsource, the organization is increasing its focus on healthcare quality and community health impacts. “Qsource is focused on corporate and social responsibility and our QCP program represents just one piece of a much larger, overarching QsourceCares initiative,” she said. “We launched our first, fiscal year 2019 cohort of QCP grant-funded awardees just last year. Together with this year’s fiscal year 2020 grant recipients, we’ve committed more than $530,000 to local, non-profit programs working to improve health and healthcare in their communities.”

For information about this year’s QCP grant awardees and projects, or to learn more about Qsource’s Community Partnership program, visit: www.Qsource.org/QsourceCares. Interested applicants are encouraged to bookmark this webpage for information announcing future QCP grant cycles and follow Qsource on social media channels for regular updates. #QsourceCares

Brooke Tweddell Qsource 901-270-4870 btweddell@qsource.org