Lassila & Tikanoja plc :SHARE REPURCHASE 5.12.2019

Trade date5.12.2019 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareLAT1V 
Amount3,149Shares
Average price/ share14.9858EUR
Total cost47,190.28EUR
   
   
Lassila & Tikanoja plc now holds a total of 692 959 shares
including the shares repurchased on 5.12.2019 
   
   
