SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) ("AgJunction" or the "Company"), the Autosteering Company™, today announced that it has appointed Lori Ell, the Chair of the Company's Board of Directors, as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, following the departure of David E. Vaughn as President and Chief Executive Officer.



"Dave has accomplished much at AgJunction having knitted together a diverse group of companies, monetized non-core assets and rationalized operations in our new Scottsdale head office,” said Ms. Ell. “More importantly, he has recruited a very strong leadership team who I look forward to working with through this transition. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Dave for his years of service and wish him well in his future endeavors."

AgJunction Inc., the Autosteering Company™ is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds approximately 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman™, Whirl™ and Handsfreefarm® and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

