Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting 2019





Today, 5 December 2019, Coloplast A/S held its Annual General Meeting, at which the following resolutions were adopted:





The annual report for the financial year 2018/19 was adopted.



Distribution of year-end dividend of DKK 12.00 per share of nominally DKK 1.00 was approved. In addition to the interim dividend of DKK 5.00 per share of nominally DKK 1.00 paid out in connection with Coloplast A/S’ half-year results, this brings the total dividend paid for the year to DKK 17.00 per share of nominally DKK 1.00.



The remuneration report for the financial year 2018/19 was approved.



The following proposals from the Board of Directors were adopted:

The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2019/20.

Updated remuneration policy complying with the new requirements under sections 139 and 139a of the Danish Companies Act.

Amendment of Article 8 of Coloplast A/S’ Articles of Association – Agenda. Two new agenda items are included, (i) presentation and approval of the remuneration report, and (ii) approval of the Board of Directors’ remuneration for the current financial year.

Amendment of Article 9 of Coloplast A/S’ Articles of Association – Forwarding of admission cards.

Authorisation to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares until 4 December 2024. The Board of Directors is authorised to allow Coloplast A/S to acquire treasury shares for up to 10% of Coloplast A/S’ share capital, provided the total holding of treasury shares does not exceed 10% of Coloplast A/S’ share capital at any time. The highest and lowest amount to be paid for such shares is the price applicable at the time of acquisition of Coloplast A/S B shares +/- 10%.



Lars Søren Rasmussen, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen, Birgitte Nielsen, Carsten Hellmann, Jette Nygaard-Andersen and Jørgen Tang-Jensen were re-elected to the Board of Directors.



PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected.









Immediately after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Lars Søren Rasmussen as Chairman and Niels Peter Louis-Hansen as Deputy Chairman. In addition to the members of the Board of Directors elected at the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors consists of three members elected by the employees: Thomas Barfod, Nikolaj Kyhe Gundersen and Roland Vendelbo Pedersen.





Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate healthcare. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care and Interventional Urology. We operate globally and employ about 12,000 employees.

