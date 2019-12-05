Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting 2019
Today, 5 December 2019, Coloplast A/S held its Annual General Meeting, at which the following resolutions were adopted:
Immediately after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Lars Søren Rasmussen as Chairman and Niels Peter Louis-Hansen as Deputy Chairman. In addition to the members of the Board of Directors elected at the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors consists of three members elected by the employees: Thomas Barfod, Nikolaj Kyhe Gundersen and Roland Vendelbo Pedersen.
