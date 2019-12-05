﻿Oslo, 5 December



Interoil notifies that the following correction has been made to the Q3 Financial Report 2019. Equity for the consolidated group as of September 30, 2019 has been corrected upwards by USD 2.350 million to USD -6.116 million and the Trade and other payables account has been corrected downwards in the same amount.

This correction reflects the issuance of a total of 7,354,554 shares in connection with conversion of debt and further compensation to the sellers of the Argentinian assets, as announced last July 19.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

