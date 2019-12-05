WINCHESTER, Va., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its pristine beaches, world-class golf courses and lush landscapes, Hilton Head Island is a paradise nestled along the South Carolina coast where both residents and visitors know the true meaning of R&R. And what better way to unwind and take in the views than from the comfort and luxury of the outdoor spaces created by designer Brian Patrick Flynn for the HGTV® Dream Home 2020 – all featuring high-performance, low-maintenance Trex® outdoor living products.

Making the most of its stunning and serene coastal location, the HGTV Dream Home 2020 features spectacular outdoor living spaces. From its inviting entryway, to its screened porch spanning the length of the back and a second-floor deck that enhances the view, this home is truly a dream come true. Offering more living and less work, Trex decking brings the dream of outdoor living to life, featuring the beauty of natural wood without the laborious upkeep. Complementing the high-performance decking is Trex railing and deck lighting, all of which combine to ensure long-lasting enjoyment with minimum maintenance.

“Trex products are a perfect fit for the natural beauty of Hilton Head Island and the casual, lowcountry style of this year’s HGTV Dream Home,” explained Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex Company. “The premium performance and ultra-low maintenance of Trex products means the homeowners will be able to spend more time enjoying rather than maintaining their outdoor living areas. Plus, the lucky winner can rest easy knowing that the eco-friendly decking is made from 95% recycled material.”

High-performance, Low-maintenance, Eco-friendly Decking

The nature-inspired wood-grain pattern of Trex Enhance ® Naturals decking provides the beauty of wood with the ease of composites. Available in a range of rich, realistic colors, like Coastal Bluff, the decking delivers a natural aesthetic and vibrancy for decades. Engineered with fade, stain, scratch and mold resistance, Trex decking won’t rot, warp, crack or splinter like wood. Upkeep is hassle-free with no sanding, staining or painting required. A simple soap and water cleaning is all that’s needed to keep it looking as good as the view.

The entire high-performance Trex composite decking portfolio is manufactured from more than 95% recycled content , including plastic film, bags and wrap from many common household items, along with reclaimed commercial wood waste and sawdust. In fact, Trex diverts more than 800 million pounds of plastic film and scrap wood fiber from ending up in landfills each year.

Customized, Contemporary Railing

Boasting the same beauty, durability and low maintenance that are the hallmarks of Trex decking, Trex Transcend ® Railing not only frames the outdoor spaces of the HGTV Dream Home, but serves as a prominent design element. The distinctive, modern look of black balusters with contrasting white posts imparts a sophisticated mix of texture and color.

Luxurious LED Lighting

When the sun sets, Trex ® DeckLighting™ takes the Dream Home deck from invisible to inviting. Trex’s dimmable LED lights seamlessly integrate into posts and stairs to enhance safety and ambiance. They are energy-efficient, weather-proof and salt-air resistant, as well as cool to the touch, making them safe for children and pets.

HGTV Dream Home Giveaway 2020

One lucky winner will have the opportunity to get the keys to the HGTV Dream Home 2020, along with a luxurious prize package. Starting December 30, 2019, through February 19, 2020, HGTV viewers can enter daily on HGTV.com for their chance to win. Eligible U.S. residents can log on to HGTV.com for full details and the official rules. The winner will be announced in April 2020.

For more information about the Trex outdoor living products featured in the HGTV Dream Home 2020, visit www.trex.com .

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as an environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the U.S., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends at 5 p.m. ET on 2/19/20. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. For full official rules, prize disclosures, and to enter, visit www.HGTV.com. Main Sponsor: Scripps Networks, LLC d/b/a Home & Garden Television 9721 Sherrill Boulevard, Knoxville, Tennessee 37932.

