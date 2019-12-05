SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate held its annual Legacy Award presentations on Wednesday, November 13. This year 32 agents were honored for their collective 350+ years of service.



Celebrating 20 or more years of service with Zephyr are David Ames, Peter Goss and Helen Kwong, all from the Upper Market office.

Receiving recognition for 15 years: David Antman, Tanja Beck, Jeremy Burnett, Dave Cunningham, Whitney B. Davis, Laura Kaufman, Diane Onken, Sandy Onken Fiek, Theresa Sedell, Nancy Vernon-Burke and Ron Whitney,

For 10 years: Kevin Dunn, Vanessa Gamp, Sandra Luna, Lorraine Meier, Silvana Messing, Alec Mironov and Lynne L. Priest.

For five years: Courtney Behan, Ivor Collins, Chris DeNike, Barbara Gullion, Joey Hersh, Pat Lee, Kelly Quon-Lutz, Keith Rockmael, Larry Stiffler, Jack Waters and Scotty Yaffe.



Now in its forty-first year, Zephyr has a long and illustrious history of loyal and motivated agents and staff. Bill Drypolcher set the standard for integrity and support when he founded the firm in 1978. Randall Kostick, President and Chief Executive Officer, has led the company since Drypolcher’s retirement from day-to-day operations in 2014 and has continued that legacy. Zephyr is well known for attracting and retaining the finest in the business, and these awards are merely a part of the reciprocal dedication of the team.

“What has always set Zephyr apart and above our competitors is a team of agents and staff who believe that success is more than an individual achievement,” remarked Kostick. “It is an intense group effort as well.”

“We have seen challenges and change in 2019,” he added. “I do believe this group will continue to accomplish amazing things together. Congratulations to all.”

Zephyr Real Estate also has a distinguished reputation for supporting many charities, both local and beyond, as well as giving back generously to its community, including: ACLU, San Francisco AIDS Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Heifer International, Home for a Home, Meritus College Fund, Project Open Hand, and the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, to name but a few on that long list.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, LuxeSF; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53660eb9-d413-4e60-96aa-3f7bb81b93e6