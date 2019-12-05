INGENICO GROUP

Société Anonyme au capital de 63.713 047 euros

Siège social : 28/32 boulevard de Grenelle

75015 Paris

RCS Paris : 317 218 758

Paris, le 5 décembre 2019

Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions prévues par l’article L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et l’article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers





Date







Nombre d’actions







Nombre total de droits de vote

Théoriques (1)



Nombre de droits de vote réels (2)



30 novembre 2019







63 713 047



68 157 744



66 841 913

Y compris les actions auto-détenues Déduction faite des actions auto-détenues

Paris, 5th December 2019

Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des marchés financiers)





Date



Total number of shares



Total number of voting rights

(including shares held by the Company)



Total number of voting rights (without shares held by the Company)







30 November 2019







63 713 047



68 157 744



66 841 913

