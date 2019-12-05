INGENICO GROUP
Société Anonyme au capital de 63.713 047 euros
Siège social : 28/32 boulevard de Grenelle
75015 Paris
RCS Paris : 317 218 758
Paris, le 5 décembre 2019
Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions prévues par l’article L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et l’article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers
|
Date
|
Nombre d’actions
|
Nombre total de droits de vote
Théoriques (1)
|
Nombre de droits de vote réels (2)
|
30 novembre 2019
|
63 713 047
|
68 157 744
|
66 841 913
__________________
Paris, 5th December 2019
Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des marchés financiers)
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
(including shares held by the Company)
|
Total number of voting rights (without shares held by the Company)
|
30 November 2019
|
63 713 047
|
68 157 744
|
66 841 913
