INGENICO GROUP
Société Anonyme au capital de 63.713 047 euros
Siège social : 28/32 boulevard de Grenelle
75015 Paris
RCS Paris : 317 218 758

Paris, le 5 décembre 2019

Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions prévues par l’article L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et l’article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers

 

Date

 		 

Nombre d’actions

 		 

Nombre total de droits de vote
Théoriques (1)		 

Nombre de droits de vote réels (2)
 

30 novembre 2019

 		 

63 713 047		 

68 157 744		 

66 841 913
  1. Y compris les actions auto-détenues
  2. Déduction faite des actions auto-détenues

__________________

Paris, 5th December 2019

Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des marchés financiers)

 

Date		 

Total number of shares		 

Total number of voting rights
(including shares held by the Company)		 

Total number of voting rights (without shares held by the Company)

 
 

30 November 2019

 		 

63 713 047		 

68 157 744		 

66 841 913

