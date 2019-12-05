Articles of Association for Coloplast A/S







Articles of association for Coloplast A/S as adopted at the annual general meeting of Coloplast A/S held today, 5 December 2019 are enclosed.





This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate healthcare. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care and Interventional Urology. We operate globally and employ about 12,000 employees.

Attachments