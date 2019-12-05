Bank Norwegian AS refers to the announcements on 27 November 2019 concerning received advance notice of an MREL requirement, on 29 November 2019 concerning investor meetings, and today’s announcements with the tender results for certain NOK and SEK bond issues. The bank has today issued three senior unsecured bonds denominated in SEK and NOK with the following terms:





SEK 1,000 million with a 3 year tenor with a coupon equal to 3 months STIBOR + 1.90% p.a,

NOK 800 million with a 3 year tenor with a coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 1.95% p.a, and

NOK 1,200 million with a 4 year tenor with a coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 2.15% p.a

Settlement date for all issues is 12 December 2019.

Given the successful transactions today, Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS are well positioned to meet the announced preliminary MREL requirements effective as of 30 June 2020 and further into the phase-in period towards 31.12.2022.

DNB Markets and Nordea Bank Abp acted as joint lead managers.

Fornebu, 5 December 2019

Contact persons:

CFO Pål Svenkerud; phone +47 93403904

Head of treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act