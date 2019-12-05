TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Potash Corporation (“OPC”) (CSE:OPC) announces the appointment of Jean Marc Anga Ph.D., M.B.A., to the Corporation’s Board of Directors. A national from the Ivory Coast, Dr. Anga has over thirty (30) years’ experience in agricultural commodity development, including serving as Executive director of the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO). Dr. Anga is a world-renowned expert on cocoa matters and has a substantial knowledge and understanding of African socio-economic affairs coupled with a keen global perspective on sustainable commodity development. In October 2018, Dr. Anga left his position at the helm of the ICCO and is currently engaged in private business.

Dr. Anga brings extensive experience and expertise to the Board and has deep relationships in cocoa-producing countries at government level and in the cocoa and chocolate industry.

The Board has accepted the resignation of Olga Balanovskaya, and thanks her for her assistance during her period as CFO. Mr. Volodymyr Ivanov has been appointed as CFO in her place and stead. He holds a master’s degree in business and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario (Canada) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK).

Mrs. Heather Welner, President CEO stated: “The appointment of Dr. Anga, provides OPC, with expertise and relationships that will significantly assist both the Board, the Corporation and its subsidiaries. Volodymyr Ivanov will provide as CFO, the necessary accounting and audit expertise, that will facilitate the Corporation’s ongoing transition into production in the Ivory Coast and the balance of West Africa.

About Organic Potash Corporation

Through its proprietary patented technology, Organic Potash Corporation produces 99%+ pure potassium carbonate (potash) from the ash of agricultural waste, in particular, cocoa husks. The purity of the company’s potassium carbonate will allow Organic Potash Corporation to target multiple industries including the Agricultural and Pharmaceutical industry. Organic Potash Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and its shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol “OPC”. For further information, please visit the company website at www.organicpotash.com.

