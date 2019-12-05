DENVER, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), an information service specializing in cannabis, today announces its growing partnership with USA CBD Expo, the nation’s largest CBD event. CannabisNewsWire is the official newswire for the event and will also be a Gold Sponsor for the premier gathering, slated for Feb. 13–15, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).



Focused on compressing a rapidly expanding industry into one all-encompassing event, USA CBD Expo is committed to creating the premier CBD/hemp event in the nation. The three-day event gathers the industry’s top brands under one roof for easy access by businesses and consumers.

Guests at this year’s Vegas event will enjoy a comprehensive speaking agenda, with presentations and panels from more than 40 industry experts. All aspects of CBD will be covered, including health and fitness, product development, investing, branding and advertising, agriculture, and industry regulations.

Attendees will enjoy an event unlike any other. More than 300 vendors and 500 brands will be gathered together, with ample time for those in attendance to explore, sample products and network. Participants will enjoy the largest selection of innovative CBD and hemp products, including innovative offerings in the edibles, tinctures, beverages, topicals, vapes, flower, cosmetics and pet product sectors.

This year’s location — the Las Vegas Convention Center — is located adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip and features approximately 2 million square feet of exhibit space, with an additional 250,000 square feet for meetings. One of the busiest centers in the world, the convention center is conveniently located within three miles of more than 100,000 guest rooms. Awarded the AIPC Gold Certification from the International Association of Convention Center, the LVCC is renowned for its versatility, size and amenities.

“We are honored to be the official newswire and a gold sponsor for the USA CBD Expo,” says Christopher Johnson, director of syndicated communications for CannabisNewsWire. “This must-attend event serves as an invaluable resource for those in the industry. With our thousands of key syndication outlets reaching many different audiences, as well as high-performing social media channels specific to this space, we are already generating a lot of additional buzz. We are an avid supporter of the CBD industry and are thrilled with the opportunity to be working with the USA CBD Expo team.”

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with CannabisNewsWire and its team of experts to continue to build and strengthen our event,” said Nicole Beiner, Marketing Director at USA CBD Expo. “The organization’s commitment to quality, vast distribution network and comprehensive approach means that we can be confident our message will be shared far and wide with those looking to learn more about the future of this fast-growing industry and the new products being launched for virtually every demographic.”

Additional information about the USA CBD expo, including registration details, is available at https://usacbdexpo.com and https://events.american-tradeshow.com/usacbdexpovegas.

