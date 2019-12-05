Gaithersburg, MD, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (“mPhase” or the “Company”) (OTC: XDSL) will present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. The Company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 4:40 p.m. Pacific Time.



President Ram Mantravadi and General Counsel Michael McGowan will present the Company and will be available for one-on-one meetings for two days, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 and Wednesday, December 11, 2019. CEO Anshu Bhatnagar and CFO Chris Cutchens will also be in attendance to answer investor questions. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact your LD Micro representative.

mPhase is currently one of the fastest growing public technology companies, coming off of a record $7.6 million quarter that featured sequential quarter-over-quarter revenue growth of 203%. The Company has forecast continued revenue growth over the next three quarters and has guided to a $30 million initial revenue run rate from its first contract supporting the machine learning space. Management will provide an update on revenue opportunities, including the roll-out of Travel Buddhi, an innovative AI-based platform that operates as a virtual concierge for travelers. Travel Buddhi is expected to become an important new revenue stream during 2020.

The LD Micro Main Event is one of the financial industry’s premier investor conferences, with 275 companies and 1,500 attendees. Additional information about LD Micro is available at www.ldmicro.com .

About mPhase Technologies, Inc.

mPhase is a technology driven, innovative development company that creates and commercializes products and applications that impact everyday people. The Company is assembling industry-leading teams specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, software, consumer engagement, and other advanced technologies. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Additional information is also available at the Company’s website, www.mphasetech.com, and via the official Twitter feed @mPhase_Tech.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:



ir@mphasetech.com