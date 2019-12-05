CAMPBELL, CA, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDBL) is pleased to announce its retention of Primary Capital, LLC as the Company seeks to close out the remaining balance of its Preferred B Offering. Primary Capital, a FINRA registered investment firm, has been retained as a finder in connection with the Company’s current offering, and to introduce the Company to potential merger and acquisition candidates.



“As Friendable continues to meet its restructure milestones, the Company’s focus is on closing its capital raise, updating our existing dating app, growing our technology services revenue and preparing for the release of Fan Pass. In an effort to bring qualified partners to assist with these efforts, Friendable is excited about the opportunity to work with Primary Capital, LLC and has already begun to see the extent of their relationships, based on strategic introductions that are currently underway,” said Robert A. Rositano, Jr. CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“The Company looks forward to this new relationship with Primary Capital as we strive to build relationships that may assist Friendable with not only its financing goals, but strategic partners that could prove to be instrumental in financing, marketing and the extension of the Fan Pass technology. Stay tuned for additional updates as we look toward 2020 and the future of both Friendable and Fan Pass,” concluded Rositano, Jr.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile focused technology services and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company released its new version of Friendable with a focus on dating and building subscription based revenue, starting with its existing and historical database of approximately 900,000 registered users.

Fan Pass is the Company’s newest app/brand, scheduled for release in 2019. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or backstage experience, right from their smart phone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artists’ fan base to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the world.



Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.



This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities. Offers are made only by prospectus or other offering materials. To obtain further information, you must complete our investor questionnaire and meet the suitability standards required by law.