Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)
5 December 2019
Notification of Transactions of Directors
The Company wishes to announce that it has received notification of the following transactions of Directors:
- Michael ‘Rusty’ Nelligan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company,
- bought 6,576 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1548.18 pence per share on 3 December 2019; and
- together with his connected persons now holds a total of 150,000 ordinary shares, being 0.051% of the total ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares); and
- Virginia Holmes, a Non-Executive Director of the Company,
- on 4 December 2019 (i) sold 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1538.00 pence per share and (ii) acquired 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1538.50 pence per share; and
- together with her connected persons holds a total of 10,000 ordinary shares, being 0.003% of the total ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
