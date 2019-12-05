Atlanta, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacificSource Community Solutions, the Medicaid division of PacificSource, has contracted with LogistiCare to provide non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) brokerage services to its Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) members based in Hood River County and Wasco County beginning Jan. 1, 2020. LogistiCare is the nation’s largest NEMT broker.

“LogistiCare’s decades of experience in the industry positions them as the best resource to coordinate non-emergency medical transportation for our CCO members in Hood River and Wasco counties,” said Ken Provencher, president and CEO of PacificSource Community Solutions. “I look forward to a relationship that benefits our members for years to come.”

“We are thrilled to expand our service agreement with PacificSource and fulfill the transportation needs of Oregonians in Hood River and Wasco counties,” said LogistiCare CEO Carter Pate. “We are committed to providing the exceptional level of service our members have come to expect.”

LogistiCare’s tech-enabled solutions offer enhanced functionality, stronger network performance and higher overall system efficiency. LogistiCare consistently maintains a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while annually managing over 65 million trips in 49 states and the District of Columbia.

(Please note, individuals enrolled in Medicaid who receive fee-for-service/open card Medicaid through the Oregon Health Authority will continue to use GOBHI for their NEMT services in this service area.)

About PacificSource Health Plans:

PacificSource Community Solutions is a Coordinated Care Organization and part of the PacificSource family of companies. PacificSource Health Plans is an independent, not-for-profit community health plan serving the Northwest. Founded in 1933, PacificSource has local offices in Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Washington. The PacificSource family of companies employs more than 1100 people, serves more than 320,000 individuals, and has 3,900 employer clients throughout the Northwest. For more information visit PacificSource.com .

About LogistiCare l Circulation

LogistiCare, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation (Nasdaq:PRSC), is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. The Company's services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration. The Company is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. Together with subsidiary Circulation, LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. LogistiCare consistently maintains a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while annually managing over 65 million trips and more than 24 million eligible riders in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare and Circulation visit, https://www.logisticare.com/and www.circulation.com.

Mike Rieman Cookerly for LogistiCare 404-419-9230 mrieman@cookerly.com