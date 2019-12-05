SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the Digital Cloud Company, announced today a 3-year Gold partnership with the Magento Association , an independent body dedicated to supporting Magento-related technology projects, events, training, and education. A long-term supporter of the Magento community, Webscale is recognized for delivering world-class cloud hosting and management services for Magento storefronts in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure.



With more than 1,000 Magento storefronts migrated to the cloud, Webscale brings proven expertise in cloud migration, management, hosting, scaling, performance optimization, and cybersecurity to the community, at a time when many merchants and developers are evaluating options around critical upgrades and re-platforming projects. With a flawless track record for delivering 100% uptime on Black Friday, Webscale has proven its ability to handle complex, high-volume Magento stores through its patented predictive auto scaling, including seven Fortune 1000 companies, and seven of the Internet Retailer 500.

"The Magento Association is delighted to announce its partnership with Webscale," said Joshua Warren, Board Chair, Magento Association. ”With a strong business built around Magento in the cloud, Webscale brings a wealth of valuable experience to the Association, and we expect the wider Magento community to benefit greatly from their expertise in solving scalability, performance, and security challenges in the public cloud."

"Webscale has been very vocal in its support of the entire Magento community, helping merchants leverage the cloud effectively, regardless of their version, size, and infrastructure spend,” said Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale. “As the only hosting provider capable of delivering migration, management, and automation services in any cloud provider, for any Magento storefront version, including 1.X and 2.X Community and Enterprise, we look forward to working closely with the Association to build a healthy community for all, while providing a high standard of guidance and support to merchants wanting to use the cloud to scale their business.”

About Webscale

Webscale, the Digital Cloud Company, is the leader in converged software for hyperscale cloud automation. Delivered as-a-Service, the Webscale platform allows businesses of all sizes to benefit from infinite scalability, load balancing, high performance, outage prevention, improved security, and simple management in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services (Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network), Google Cloud Platform (Google Cloud Platform Partner), and Microsoft Azure (Microsoft Partner Network). Webscale enables digital transformation for B2C, B2B, and B2E e-commerce and enterprise customers in seven countries and for seven of the Fortune 1000 businesses, and seven of the Internet Retailer Top 500. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Boulder, CO, and Bangalore, India.

About the Magento Association

The Magento Association is dedicated to fostering and supporting technology projects, community events, training and education, and online collaboration. The Magento community has a rich history in building collaborative programs and successful events across geographies. The Magento Association is building upon that to complete the vision: An open, healthy and powerful Magento ecosystem for continued success of future generations.

