BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire – Noble Capital Markets, Inc. (“Noble”) announces today the addition of former JSB Partners principals Michel Gouy and Wolfgang Stoiber to its Noble Life Science Partners division (“NLSP”).

Michel Gouy, MBA and Wolfgang Stoiber, MD, MBA have been partners at JSB Partners (“JSB”) for almost two decades, providing M&A and product partnering advice to biotechnology companies in North America, Europe and Asia. JSB has completed transactions representing more than $3 billion in deal value since inception. Prior to that each had successful careers with large global pharmaceutical companies. In 2015, JSB formed a strategic alliance with NLSP to share its expertise in licensing partnerships and M&A with NLSP’s clients and get the benefit of Noble’s capital market expertise for JSB's clients. Today, Michel and Wolfgang have joined NLSP as Senior Advisors and will continue to offer their expertise and services, now under the NLSP brand and umbrella.

The addition of Wolfgang and Michel significantly enhance our Healthcare franchise offering. “Having worked with these two accomplished healthcare professionals since 2015 through our strategic partnership with JSB partners, I am excited to now welcome them as part of our NLSP team,” said Nathan Cali, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Investment and Merchant Banking. “Their combined 60+ years focus in life sciences, strength and rich transaction history in M&A and global drug licensing, complements our corporate finance, life science team and expertise, vastly enhancing our value proposition for the benefit of or customers,” added Cali.

“Joining NLSP allows us an integrated approach to value creation which we think is indispensable in biotech. Attracting the right investors and creating liquidity events after successful proof-of-concept studies is crucial. Few industries have the upside you find in biotech,” said Wolfgang Stoiber. “Integrating into the NLSP division will substantially enlarge the services we can offer our clients, particularly in the areas of corporate finance and research. I am looking forward to unleashing the power of this service package for the benefit of growing biotech companies around the world,” said Michel Gouy.

“Together with the scientific, and corporate development expertise and knowledge available within the Noble Scientific Advisory Board, the addition of two recognized leaders, Wolfgang Stoiber, MD, MBA and Michel Gouy, MBA, with worldwide experience in M&A and strategic partnership formation, is elevating the Life Science Partners division of Noble Capital Markets, Inc. once more to new highs in the qualitative services that NLSP is offering to its investors and emerging growth companies as a research-driven investment bank, “ said Jules Musing, Chairman of Noble’s Scientific Advisory Board.

“Michel and Wolfgang bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our NLSP division,” said Nico Pronk, Noble’s CEO. “Their reach into Europe and Asia allow us to expand our client base outside of North America and further leverage our www.channelchek.com platform, as well as our annual NobleCon conference to include foreign issuers,” Pronk further commented.

