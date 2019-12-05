TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayland Group Corp. (CSE:WAYL) (“Wayland” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company, Maricann Inc. and NanoLeaf Technologies Inc. (collectively, the “Wayland Group”) have been granted an amended and restated initial order (the “Amended and Restated Initial Order”) from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (the “CCAA”).



The Amended and Restated Initial Order authorizes the Wayland Group to obtain debtor-in-possession financing from The House of Turlock Ltd. (the “DIP Lender”). The DIP Lender has agreed to provide the Wayland Group with a debtor-in-possession financing facility (the “DIP Facility”) of up to approximately $1.1 million during the period up to and including December 16, 2019 (the “Interim Period”), with the initial advance being subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the Amended and Restated Initial Order having been obtained. The DIP Facility contemplates further advances to the Wayland in an amount to be agreed upon, with the DIP Lender’s obligation in respect of each subsequent advance being subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including court approval. The DIP Facility is secured by a priority security interest over all of the property of the Wayland Group and will accrue interest at a rate of 13% per annum. An initial commitment fee of $50,000 is payable to the DIP Lender, with a subsequent commitment fee to be payable upon the granting of a further order of the court on the expiry of the Interim Period (the “Comeback Order”).

The DIP Facility is intended to address the Wayland Group’s near term liquidity issues and, together with the protection under the CCAA, including a stay of proceedings in favour of the Wayland Group and certain of its affiliates announced on December 2, 2019, to facilitate Wayland’s consideration of potential restructuring transactions. The Wayland Group intends to work with the monitor and its advisors to commence the process of identifying and considering potential restructuring transactions under a sale and investment solicitation process and anticipates that it will seek court approval of its sales process as part of the Comeback Order. Wayland can offer no assurance that the conditions to drawing on the DIP Financing will be satisfied or that any potential restructuring transaction will be identified or consummated by Wayland on terms satisfactory to it or at all. Wayland expects to provide a further update following the granting of the Comeback Order.

Wayland further announced that its auditor, NVS Chartered Accountants (“NVS”), resigned as auditors of the Company effective as of December 3, 2019. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Wayland sent a Change of Auditor Notice to NVS on December 4, 2019 and on December 5, 2019 received copies of the letter from NVS addressed to the Ontario Securities Commission as required by National Instrument 51-102. There were no reportable events arising in connection with NVS’s resignation. A copy of the Change of Auditor Notice together with a copy of NVS’s letter has been filed under Wayland’s profile on SEDAR and delivered to NVS, all in accordance with National Instrument 51-102. No successor auditor has been appointed by Wayland at this time.

Wayland has also determined that it will not consummate its previously announced transaction involving Theros Pharma Ltd. in the United Kingdom.

Wayland is a vertically integrated cultivator and processor of cannabis. Wayland was founded in 2013 and is based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada and Munich, Germany, with production facilities in Langton, Ontario where it operates a cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation, and distribution business under federal licenses from the Government of Canada. Wayland also has production operations in Dresden, Saxony, Germany, Regensdorf, Switzerland, and Allesandria, Piedmont, Italy.

