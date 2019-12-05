CPI FIM SA
Press Release
Luxembourg, 5 December 2019
CPI FIM SA acquired Warsaw Financial Center building in Poland
CPI FIM SA, a subsidiary of CPI PROPERTY GROUP, announces the acquisition of the Warsaw Financial Center (“WFC”) office building in Warsaw, Poland. WFC is one of the most prestigious high-rise buildings in Warsaw providing 50,000 square meters of grade-A office space across 32 floors. WFC is located at the intersection of Emilii Plater and Świętokrzyska Streets in Central Warsaw. WFC is certified LEED gold and is 99% occupied by notable tenants including Google, Bloomberg and Kompania Piwowarska (owned by the Asahi group of Japan).
