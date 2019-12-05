



CPI FIM SA

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 44.996

Press Release

Luxembourg, 5 December 2019

CPI FIM SA acquired Warsaw Financial Center building in Poland

CPI FIM SA, a subsidiary of CPI PROPERTY GROUP, announces the acquisition of the Warsaw Financial Center (“WFC”) office building in Warsaw, Poland. WFC is one of the most prestigious high-rise buildings in Warsaw providing 50,000 square meters of grade-A office space across 32 floors. WFC is located at the intersection of Emilii Plater and Świętokrzyska Streets in Central Warsaw. WFC is certified LEED gold and is 99% occupied by notable tenants including Google, Bloomberg and Kompania Piwowarska (owned by the Asahi group of Japan).

For more on CPI FIM SA, visit our website: www.cpifimsa.com

Investors contact: David Greenbaum, Director Tel: + 352 26 47 67 1 Fax: + 352 26 47 67 67 Email: generalmeetings@cpifimsa.com