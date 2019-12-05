



Added additional information on total amount of attracted bids from previous announcement.

Reginn concluded its closed bond offering today, December 5th, 2019. The bonds offered are in a new bond series, REGINN280130, and application will be made for the bonds to be admitted for trading on the Nasdaq Iceland exchange. The series is secured under Reginn’s General Security Scheme.

The issue attracted bids amounting to ISK 2,900 m.kr. nominal value. Reginn accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,520 m.kr. at a yield of 2,75%.

Expected settlement date for the transaction is Monday, December 16th and subsequently an application will be made for the bonds to be admitted for trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

Fossar Markets managed the bond offering on behalf of Reginn.

For further information please contact:

Helgi S. Gunnarsson – CEO – helgi@reginn.is – P: +354 512 8900 / + 354 899 6262

Jóhann Sigurjónsson – CFO - johann@reginn.is - P: +354 512 8900 / +354 859 9800