LAS VEGAS, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AWS re:Invent -- Delphix, the company accelerating innovation through DataOps, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startups Program.



Today, every company is a data company and every enterprise has active cloud initiatives in place. The Delphix Dynamic Data Platform accelerates innovation by rapidly delivering secure enterprise data anywhere and everywhere. Fidelity, Fannie Mae, Delta Dental, and Choice Hotels are just some of the world-class brands that look to Delphix for accelerated data migration and cloud data management on AWS. Through access to deep knowledge, best practices and training, and support, the APN Global Startups Program plays a critical role in helping Delphix extend this promise of fast, secure data to accelerate innovation to more leading companies around the world.

The APN Global Startups is a unique “white glove” support and go-to-market (GTM) initiative for selected startup APN Partners so that they can build on their AWS expertise, better serve shared customers, and accelerate their growth. To be selected for the APN Global Startups Program, Delphix has to meet pre-defined criteria, including a clear, demonstrated product-market fit for an innovative enterprise tech product, be backed and recommended by a top-tier venture capital firm, and have a strategic commitment to building their AWS and cloud expertise.

The APN Global Startups initiative enables qualifying startups to gain product design wins, visibility, exposure, leads, and commercial opportunities made possible with exclusive APN resources and dedicated Startup Partner Development Managers (PDM) with deep AWS knowledge and startup business experience, that guide startups in their growth journey with APN. By becoming an APN Global Startups Partner, Delphix will receive benefits ranging from a tailor-made plan for mapping the startup needs and opportunities to a selection of AWS services and APN programs, promotion support to drive visibility and awareness around the startup offering, to resources for helping startups sell and deploy innovative solutions on behalf of AWS shared end-customers.

"An increasing number of Fortune 1000 companies are investing in the public cloud to accelerate the pace at which they innovate and bring new services to the market,” said Tony Orlando, SVP of Delphix. “Over the course of the past four years, we have had the opportunity to partner with AWS to deliver solutions that enable these enterprises to accelerate numerous complex digital transformation initiatives by rapidly and securely distributing business-critical data across the enterprise to keep up with the demands of today's data-driven economy."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. The APN is a global program helping partners build a successful AWS-based business, by helping organizations build, market, and sell their offerings. The APN provides valuable business, technical, and marketing support, to help startups achieve exponential growth.

About Delphix

Delphix's mission is to empower businesses to accelerate innovation through data. In a world where every company is becoming a data company, the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform gives teams self-service access to secure, personal data environments to fuel application development, analytics, and AI while also minimizing data risk.





