CHICAGO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle has established a partnership with Reputation.com to enable best-in-class location data management, online reputation, and social media management at scale for brands with hundreds or thousands of locations. This partnership will enable brands to scale omni-channel consumer journeys across their local partners, including areas such as voice search, mobile search, maps, and key social media networks.



BrandMuscle will leverage Reputation.com to manage listings, organic social, ratings and reviews at scale. These offerings are critical components of a fully integrated local marketing solution including: co-op funds, brand management, local webpages, SEO, and other digital and traditional media channels. The partnership with Reputation.com expands the number of location management software solutions that BrandMuscle supports for its enterprise customers.

“At BrandMuscle, we recognize the growing importance that online reputation, social media management, and local listings have towards driving local marketing success. Our partnership with Reptuation.com helps manage these important online touchpoints at scale, as part of a cohesive integrated program," said Jason Tabeling EVP Product Strategy, BrandMuscle.

Of the over one million local businesses that BrandMuscle supports, data shows that discoverability is key to marketing success – and that typically happens online. BrandMuscle, together with Reputation.com, now offers a suite of services that all work together to maximize discoverability and reputation at the hyper-local level. The Reputation Score provides customers with a holistic metric to measure and evaluate strategic success.

“We feel the partnership with BrandMuscle is a great match for Reputation.com. BrandMuscle has been a leader in channel marketing for decades and has been successful given the focus on bringing software and services to execute local marketing at scale. Our solutions augment this approach and we are excited to be a part of their continued success,” said Chris Lee, Chief Revenue Officer, Reputation.com

One of the leading North American broadcast service providers is already realizing the benefits of BrandMuscle's partnership with Reputation.com, leveraging the easy to use location data management solution to update and amplify their listings.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 1,000 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Integrated Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI. To learn more, visit www.brandmuscle.com .



About Reputation.com

Reputation.com delivers the only integrated SaaS platform that helps location-based enterprises improve their reputation with consumers online and onsite, across the entire customer journey – from finding a location on search, to conversion, to operational improvements that deliver a better customer experience. Reputation.com technology manages tens of millions of consumer reviews, surveys and social media interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies spanning 77 industry verticals, including healthcare, retail, automotive, restaurants and others. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com .

Lori Alba

VP of Marketing

lori.alba@brandmuscle.com

216-454-2047