WALL, N.J., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI ), an innovative provider of biometric identity, authentication and security solutions, today announced that its Chairman & CEO Michael DePasquale will present at the 16th Annual Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:30 am at the InterContinental New York Barclay. The Conference will connect over 65 public and private security-focused companies with approximately 400 key investors and business leaders in attendance.



"We appreciate Imperial’s invitation to present at one of the most well-known and respected investor forums, focused on global opportunities for security solutions providers. We look forward to highlighting our progress in election security and financial services, as well as other opportunities in the US and abroad, including the growth potential we see for our new BIO-key Africa subsidiary," stated Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO of BIO-key.

