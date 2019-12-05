DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors at The Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA) today announced the promotion of Jennifer Farmer, MS to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Serving as the Executive Director for FARA since 2007, Ms. Farmer was instrumental in the growth and stewardship of FARA’s research programs from $1 million in funding to $6 million today, the expansion of the Friedreich’s Ataxia Clinical Research Network, and the establishment of the Center of Excellence at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia along with the Hamilton and Finneran Families. More than fifteen therapeutic development programs for FA have started in the biopharmaceutical industry during Ms. Farmer’s time as Executive Director, and she has led the way in ensuring FARA is a model in patient centered research.

As CEO, Ms. Farmer will continue to work closely with FARA’s Scientific and Research Officers and Directors and Scientific Advisory Board to prioritize and direct research discovery that answers key questions in the understanding of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) designed to drive new therapeutic development programs. Ms. Farmer will also continue to work closely with FARA’s biopharmaceutical industry partners that are currently developing therapies in support of FARA’s mission to ultimately treat and cure FA.



FARA Board Chairman, Paul Avery said, “Throughout her tenure, Jen has consistently displayed an exceptional commitment to our mission of curing Friedreich’s Ataxia. Her unwavering work ethic, collaborative spirit, thoughtful strategic mindset, and overall managerial talents, are a few of the many traits that highlight her effective leadership style.”

Prior to serving as Executive Director for FARA, Jennifer split her time between grant manager for FARA and genetic counselor and clinical research coordinator in Dr. David Lynch’s FA clinic at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. In these earlier roles, she was directly involved in the establishment of the Collaborative Clinical Research Network in FA, the creation of the FA Patient Registry, and managed FARA’s growing grant program.

ABOUT FARA

The Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA) is a national, public, 501(c)(3), non-profit, tax-exempt organization dedicated to the pursuit of scientific research leading to treatments and a cure for Friedreich’s ataxia.

