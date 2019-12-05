Dunwoody, GA, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is no surprise that Phoenix Brand Management launched their ‘Season of Giving’ campaign earlier this week. The company has a reputation among Atlanta’s elite marketing firms for being charitable, caring and involved in the Atlanta community.



For the second year, Phoenix Brand Management began a food drive in the week leading up to Thanksgiving. In under a week, the company collected over 200 canned goods for the Atlanta Community Food Bank. The charitable organization is conveniently located on a lower level of the office building shared by Phoenix. The Atlanta Community food bank distributes over 60 million meals to more than 750,000 people throughout the Atlanta metro area.

“It’s a blessing to be involved in our community in this way,” says Director of Operations CJ Young . “Nothing is more humbling and motivating than lifting up your neighbors. This community has blessed us in so many ways. This is our way of thanking Atlanta for welcoming us with open arms for all these years.”

The bustling of young entrepreneurs in suits throughout the Phoenix Brand Management office building, carrying bags and boxes of charitable donations is enough to encourage anyone to get out and volunteer.

The community outreach doesn’t stop there for the spirited marketing firm. Phoenix has a Rolodex of charities they participate in every month. A personal favorite of Director, CJ’s is Dress for Success, Atlanta.

As explained on their website’s mission statement, Dress for Success, Atlanta aims to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing network support, attire and development tools so that women may thrive in work and in life.

Phoenix Brand Management has supported this charity numerous times, donating boxes and boxes of women’s professional clothing in hopes that their contribution will bring opportunity to local women.

“We have a very holistic approach to internal professional growth,” says CJ. “We consider mind, body and spirit in this office, which I believe is the epitome of the holistic approach. Of course we offer career coaching and training in various fields, but where our greatest accomplishment lies, is building a generation of loyal, wholesome and kind associates. Success has proven to follow this approach in every aspect of our company and we intend to continue the trend.”

There are many other charitable organizations Phoenix Brand Management has partnered with over the last ten years. Toys for Tots has been a huge success in past years. The company plans to kick off this year’s donation collection at the beginning of December.

Another team favorite is the Adamsville Recreation Center, where Phoenix associates volunteer to clean up local parks.

A truly innovative technique to building a holistic corporation, CJ requires each of his associates to accumulate 10 hours of community service in order to achieve an internal promotion.

Cj and the staff at Phoenix Brand Management encourage the community to join them in their charitable efforts. The office is located at a convenient, central location and their collection dates will be posted on their company Facebook page monthly.

Limited positions are available to join the elite firm at this time of year, so positions are being filled fast. For your chance at applying to an open position, email careers@phoenixbrandmanagementgroup.com and mention this article.

Phoenix Brand Management Group 1455 Lincoln Parkway E. Suite 130 Dunwoody, GA 30346 470-532-0808 careers@phoenixbrandmanagementgroup.com