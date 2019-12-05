AUSTIN, TEXAS, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casoro Group, an award-winning multifamily-focused real estate investment firm with a mission to provide better homes for better lives, has named Chirag Hathiramani as the company’s Chief Investment Officer. As CIO, Chi is responsible for the investment strategies for the firm’s entire multifamily portfolio, which spans more than 20 communities in all four of Texas’ thriving major metropolitan areas.

“Chi has a proven ability to leverage investment opportunities in multifamily, with a strong background in a variety of commercial real estate asset classes,” said Yuen Yung, CEO of Casoro Group. “We look forward to the expertise he brings to the table, especially at a time of major growth for our company.”

Chi specializes in identifying and acquiring multifamily investments throughout the United States sunbelt region for the firm’s institutional, high-net-worth, and family office clients, as well as its discretionary non-traded multifamily income REIT, Upside Avenue.

With more than 13 years of commercial transaction experience, Chi brings deep expertise in the acquisition and investment management of multiple asset types, including multifamily, student housing, office, and retail. At Casoro Group, Chi plays a crucial role in developing the firm’s market presence, uncovering profitable opportunities, leading the underwriting, structuring and negotiation, equity and debt capital raising, and closing of new acquisitions.

Prior to joining Casoro Group, Chi served as the Director of Acquisitions at Aspen Heights Partners, a premier vertically-integrated student housing developer, where he led the creation, strategy, and implementation of its acquisitions platform. Chi also served as an Associate at Vornado Realty Trust, a preeminent owner-manager-developer and one of the largest publicly-traded REITs in the United States. At Vornado, he facilitated the underwriting and execution of $2.0 billion in office, multifamily, and retail acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings.

Chi currently serves on the board of Chinmaya Mission Austin, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing spiritual growth and practical means to empower positive contributions to society.

He holds a B.S. in Property Management from Virginia Tech, an M.S. in Real Estate from Johns Hopkins University, and an MBA from Georgetown University.

