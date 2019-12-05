Company Release no. 20/2019

To: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, 5 December 2019

Veloxis Increases Share Capital in Connection with Exercise of Warrants

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S announces that the Company's capital has been increased by 306,250 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 0.10 each corresponding to an increase of the share capital with nominally DKK 30,625 as a consequence of the exercise of warrants by former employees of the Company granted under the Company's warrant program.

As a result of the employee’s investment in the Company proceeds to Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S from the capital increase amount to DKK 291,291.50.

The subscription price for the new shares is DKK 0.86 per share of nominal DKK 0.10 (with regard to 197,917 shares), DKK 1.01 per share of nominal DKK 0.10 (with regard to 97,222 shares), and DKK 2.06 per share of nominal DKK 0.10 (with regard to 11,111 shares).

The new shares will be listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen following registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority, upon which the share capital of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S will be DKK 173,974,159.00 divided into shares of DKK 0.10 each.

Each share of nominal DKK 0.10 carries one vote at general meetings in Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S. The new shares give rights to dividend and other rights from the time of registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority.

For more information, please contact:

Craig A. Collard Ira Duarte President & CEO CFO Phone: + 1 919 591 3090 Phone: +1 919 591 3090 Email: cac@veloxis.com Email: idu@veloxis.com





About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the Company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The Company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO. For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com.

