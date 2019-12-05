Journal Article Evaluates Viability of Neuroprotectants as a functional Endpoint in Ischemic Stroke and Other Diseases

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (BIXT), a developmental stage biotechnology company with a pipeline of anti-necrosis drugs designed to treat hypoxia by delivering a small molecule carrying oxygen to the brain of stroke victims announced today that the Journal Mitochondrion released a peer reviewed article that evaluated a novel way to measure Brain Metabolic Score in real-time using a multiparametric approach to data interpretation. The MDX viewer measures the Tissue Metabolic Score and takes more parameters into account than Brain Metabolic Score. Animal testing by Professor Mayevsky revealed that the Brain Metabolic Score algorithm is more rudimentary in nature and more heavily skewed toward the NADH Redox state versus the microcirculatory blood flow. The brain was the first of many organs that could be modeled in the future. Animal studies were used by Mayevsky to develop a mathematical model that essentially measures Brain Oxygen Balance. The article, entitled “Mitochondrial Function and Brain Metabolic Score in Ischemic Stroke: Evaluation of “Neuroprotectants” Safety and Efficacy” was published by Prof. Avraham Mayevsky.

The FDA approved monitoring device – CritiView- was further developed by MDX Life Sciences to become the MDX Viewer. Bioxytran has an exclusive licensing agreement with MDX Life Sciences to measure brain cellular metabolism. The device in conjunction with Bioxytran’s planned compound BXT-25, or other drugs, could lead to a precise monitoring of brain tissue metabolism associated with tissue oxygen consumption among other parameters.

The article chronicles the decades of animal testing related to tissue oxygenation that comprised this body of research which culminated in a learning algorithm developed by Professor Mayevsky that is correlated to Brain Oxygen Balance. Many of the drugs being tested for stroke by Biogen Inc., Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, and Nuvox Pharma are designed to save an ischemic brain during and after stroke, but have indeterminate efficacy. The MDX Viewer represents a different approach to measuring stroke by measuring mitochondrial function and microcirculation in real time. The Brain Metabolic Score adopts 3 of the 4 parameters used by the MDX Viewer.



The technology demonstrated efficacy on a real time basis in animals and clinical situations that involved real time brain monitoring. There are broad applications with respect to clinical trials that allow the real time monitoring technology to record what happens before during and after dosing. The protocols developed could be of great use in testing the efficacy and safety of new drugs in animal studies. There are very few animal models that mimic brain function during a partial or complete stroke. Extensive testing in animal models using the Brain Metabolic Score during a simulated stroke revealed that it was a good predictor of oxygen consumption by the brain in real time. This led to testing of various neuroprotectant drugs for safety and efficacy in ischemic stroke. Preliminary results indicate that the Brain Metabolic Score can be a valid way to test for safety and efficacy of a drug. The journal article recommended that the device could be incorporated in the protocol of stroke patients taking experimental drugs.

“No validated measurements of brain hypoxia after stroke exists today,” said CEO of Bioxytran David Platt. “The MDX Viewer could become the first validated model for stroke patients, because we believe it has the ability to accurately measure the metabolic state of a patient’s brain tissue. The learning device uses real time big data analysis in conjunction with an artificial learning algorithm that is capable of adjusting to the patient’s unique brain oxygen balance. In general, the endpoints of stroke are measured with tests that reveal cognitive decline. These cognitive tests are taken well after the ischemic event and do little to normalize the test to the patient. This device could be an absolute game changer in the field of brain resuscitation because it has the potential to measure a real time effect of brain oxygenation once a drug like Bioxytran’s planned compound BXT-25 is administered, and be patient specific.”

“The heart and soul of the MDX Viewer is its artificial learning algorithm which took decades to perfect,” said Avraham Mayevsky. “The Brain Metabolic Score is a real time predictive value that clinicians can easily decipher with respect to the oxygen balance in the brain. It is our hope that key opinion leaders embrace this new concept of using a drug like Bioxytran’s planned compound BXT-25 and the MDX Viewer to measure the efficacy of a drug using the Brain Metabolic Score as a functional endpoint. Using a dynamic and normalized functional endpoint normalized to the patient’s metabolism should allow for a true comparison amongst patient populations versus the existing static cognitive measurements taken well after the fact. We think there is an excellent medical argument that the MDX viewer should be part of the standard of care for stroke victims and eventually adopted as a permanent fixture in the ambulance and emergency room.

About MDX Life Sciences Inc.

MDX Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing autologous transplantation techniques for tissue and organ regeneration. The focus of the development programs is on Myocardial Ischemia, reperfusion injury, Epilepsy, Traumatic Brain Injury and neurodegenerative and neuromuscular diseases. These diseases include Huntington's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis/Optic Neuritis, Wolfram Syndrome, Epilepsy, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Parkinson’s Disease. Continuing research has linked these diseases to various malfunctions of the mitochondria. Mitochondrial transplantation is a procedure that can open up the possibilities of disease modifying treatments resulting in tissue regeneration which would be a clear clinical endpoint for almost all these diseases. Using the TMS calculated by the MDX Viewer will open up a new era in monitoring of patients during operations as well as in the Intensive Care Units.

For additional info on our MDX Lifesciences, please visit www.mdxlifesciences.com

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran Inc. is a developmental stage biotechnology company. The company is working towards a first-in-class oxygen treatment platform for victims of brain stroke trauma. The first product to proceed to testing is BXT-25, which will be evaluated as a resuscitative agent to treat strokes, especially during the all-critical first hour following a stroke. The product will also be evaluated for its efficacy in treating other brain trauma issues. BXT-25 is based on a new molecule designed to reverse hypoxia in the brain. Hypoxic brain injuries such as ischemic strokes, could be treated with BXT-25 via an intravenous injection that quickly allows the drug molecule to travel to the lungs and bind with the oxygen molecules. From the lungs the molecule mimics a red blood cell traveling to the brain. Since the molecule is designed to be 5,000 times smaller than red blood cells it should penetrate the clot and deliver the oxygen to the critical areas in the brain blocked by the clot. The MDX Viewer will be used in evaluation of the safety and efficacy of the BXT-25.

To learn more, visit our website: http://www.Bioxytraninc.com

Investor Relations

Resources Unlimited NW LLC

860.908.4133

info@resourcesunlimitedllc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including those related to the performance of technology described in this press release. These forward looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause Bioxytran’s actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the forward looking statements and risk factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and those risk factors set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.

Source: Bioxytran Inc.