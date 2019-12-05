TYSONS, Va., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that management will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, CA. This presentation is scheduled for Thursday, December 12th at 1:00 p.m. PT.



The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investors.appian.com)

