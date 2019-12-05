WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), presented a $15,000 donation to Philabundance, the largest hunger relief organization in the Delaware Valley, as part of Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger 2019, taking place this week at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia. For the second consecutive year, WSFS Bank is a sponsor of the Camp Out for Hunger event in conjunction with its Bank’s fall food drive and community initiatives in the fight against hunger. More than 100 WSFS volunteers have collected food donations at the week-long Camp Out, which is the largest single-location food drive in the country.



“One in eight people in the United States face hunger, and here in Philadelphia, that statistic is a staggering one in five, proving just how critical the fight against hunger is within the communities where we live and work,” said Shari Kruzinski, Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Delivery at WSFS Bank. “Our mission, We Stand for Service, brings the great responsibility to serve these communities, and we’re thankful for Philabundance and Preston & Steve at WMMR for their commitment to driving out hunger forever, and for giving us the opportunity to join in on the fight.”

For nearly 20 years, WSFS Associates and Customers have collected and donated non-perishable foods in annual fall food drives at WSFS Bank locations across Delaware, Pennsylvania and South Jersey. This year, collected items were donated to Philabundance in Southeastern Pa. and South Jersey, and Sunday Breakfast Mission in Delaware.

WSFS Bank Customers and residents of the Delaware Valley are encouraged to take their nonperishable food donations to Camp Out, which ends this Friday, Dec. 6. WSFS Bank’s own fall food drive with the Sunday Breakfast Mission in Delaware continues through the end of 2019, and donations can be made at any WSFS Bank location in Delaware. To find the nearest WSFS Bank, visit wsfsbank.com.

