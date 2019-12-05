VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Pacific Metals Corp. (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) announces today that it has granted an aggregate total of 1,064,600 restricted share units of the Company ("RSUs") to certain eligible participants under the Company's share based compensation plan (the "Incentive Plan"). The RSUs have a term of two years and will vest on the basis of 25% on each of the 6, 12, 18 and 24 month anniversary of the grant date. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one common share in the capital of the Company at the time of vesting. The Incentive Plan was approved by the shareholders of the Company, including on a disinterested basis, at its most recent annual general meeting and remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project in Potosí Department, Bolivia and the Tagish Lake gold project in Yukon, Canada.

