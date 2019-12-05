FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announces financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, the highlights which are as follows:



Processed box production increases 68% from prior year and 9% from pre-hurricane harvest season.

Company records net income attributable to common stockholders of $37.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $48.5 million.

Company increases quarterly dividend by 50% to $0.09 per share for the upcoming quarter ending December 31, 2019.

Company achieves goals of Alico 2.0 Modernization Program (“Alico2.0”) and completes transition to a high-quality, low-cost producer of citrus fruit. $12 million of expense savings was targeted when Alico 2.0 was announced in 2017 and over $16 million is now being saved annually.

Company generates Return on Assets of 9.0%, Return on Invested Capital of 10.1%, Return on Capital Employed of 12.6% and Return on Equity of 20.7%.

Results of Operations

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded net income attributable to Alico common stockholders of $37.8 million and earnings of $5.05 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to Alico common stockholders of $13.1 million and earnings of $1.57 per diluted common share in the prior year. The increase in net income attributable to Alico common stockholders is primarily due to increased processed box production in the current fiscal year, as compared to the prior fiscal year, funds awarded through the federal disaster relief program and the impact of a valuation allowance resulting in tax expense for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. Partially offsetting this increase are higher harvesting and hauling costs directly related to the greater processed box production, and a one-time deferred tax benefit attributable to the federal corporate tax rate change enacted on December 22, 2017, that was recorded in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.

When both years are adjusted for certain non-recurring items, the Company had adjusted earnings of $2.86 per diluted common share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, compared to an adjusted loss of $0.19 per diluted common share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $48.5 million and $21.2 million, respectively.

The Company reported the following financial results:

(in thousands, except for per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net income attributable to Alico common stockholders $ 16,509 $ 718 $ 15,791 NM $ 37,833 $ 13,050 $ 24,783 189.9 % EBITDA (1) $ 27,248 $ 5,742 $ 21,506 374.5 % $ 71,720 $ 35,757 $ 35,963 100.6 % Earnings per diluted common share $ 2.21 $ 0.09 $ 2.12 NM $ 5.05 $ 1.57 $ 3.48 221.7 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 7,146 $ 2,360 $ 4,786 202.8

% $ 48,832 $ 18,578 $ 30,254 162.8 %

(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this earnings release for details regarding these measures.

NM - Not meaningful

Alico Citrus Division Results

Citrus production for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 is summarized in the following table.

(in thousands, except per box and per pound solids data)

Fiscal Year Ended September 30, Change 2019

2018

Unit % Boxes Harvested: Early and Mid-Season 3,114 1,811 1,303 71.9 % Valencias 4,790 2,891 1,899 65.7 % Total Processed 7,904 4,702 3,202 68.1 % Fresh Fruit 210 125 85 68.0 % Total 8,114 4,827 3,287 68.1 % Pound Solids Produced: Early and Mid-Season 16,873 9,194 7,679 83.5 % Valencias 29,854 17,319 12,535 72.4 % Total 46,727 26,513 20,214 76.2 % Average Pound Solids per Box: Early and Mid-Season 5.42 5.07 0.35 6.9 % Valencias 6.23 5.99 0.24 4.0 % Price per Pound Solids: Early and Mid-Season $ 2.35 $ 2.64 $ (0.29 ) (11.0 )% Valencias $ 2.46 $ 2.82 $ (0.36 ) (12.8 )%

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, Alico Citrus harvested 8.1 million boxes of fruit, an increase of 68.1% from the prior fiscal year. The increase was directly related to the negative impact of Hurricane Irma on the prior fiscal year harvest. As a result of Hurricane Irma, the Company experienced a greater amount of fruit drop and consequently harvested a smaller number of boxes in fiscal year 2018. The Company also saw an overall increase in pound solids per box, which was 5.91 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as compared to 5.64 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. Last season, the Company experienced a reduction in the price per pound solids, largely due to the Florida citrus crop being greater than initially anticipated and the continued inflow of imported fruit.

During the 2018-2019 harvest season, the Florida citrus industry benefited from a historically low rate of post-greening fruit drop. We estimate that our production in the 2019-2020 harvest season will be slightly higher than in the prior year. However, we anticipate there is likely to be a continued reduction in market prices during the 2019-2020 harvest season because of excess supply from domestic and international growers. Continued scrutiny and aggressive management of all costs and expenses in this pricing environment will remain one of the Company’s highest priorities.

Water Resources and Other Operations Division Results

Operating results for the Water Resources and Other Operations Division for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 improved by $1.7 million from the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to the Company selling its cattle herd in late January 2018, and no longer incurring expenses relating to calves and culls. As part of this transaction, the Company entered into a long-term arrangement with the purchaser for grazing rights on the ranch. The Company continues to own the property and conduct its long-term dispersed water program and wildlife management programs. Alico is still working to obtain approvals necessary to secure required permits to begin construction of the dispersed water project.

Management Comment

John Kiernan, President and Chief Executive Officer, is proud of Alico’s financial results over the past year. “While the majority of our improved earnings was generated from increased revenues, we continued to execute our Alico 2.0 Modernization Program. We have developed a strong and stable management team, maintained a culture of accountability and respect throughout the Company, focused our resources and attention on our core strength in citrus and made decisions that are designed to benefit Alico in the long term. The Alico 2.0 program saw the sale of several underperforming assets and a continued reduction in operating costs while investing in new plantings to create higher density in our groves. I believe that Alico is now an industry-leading high-quality, low-cost producer of citrus fruit in the U.S.”

“Our net income attributable to Alico common stockholders’ margin was 30.9% and our adjusted EBITDA margin was 39.6%, both measured as a percentage of revenue, and these margins generated strong rates of return for our stockholders. Our Return on Assets was 9.0%, our Return on Invested Capital was 10.1%, our Return on Capital Employed was 12.6% and our Return on Equity was 20.7%. Going forward, Alico expects to use cash generated from the sale of underperforming assets, as well as from business operations, to seed new innovation initiatives, to accelerate debt repayments, to continue to increase our quarterly dividend, and to fund working capital needs and tree plantings. I believe that Alico is well-positioned to continue generating operating income and positive cash flow.”

Mr. Kiernan continued, “In addition, our Board of Directors has decided to increase the quarterly dividend by 50%. This decision is a significant endorsement of our business momentum and strategic plan. Since 2014, Alico has returned almost $100 million of capital to shareholders and lenders through dividends, buybacks, a tender offer and debt repayments. At the same time, our debt balance has been reduced by over 17% over the past three years.”

Other Corporate Financial Information

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.1 million to $15.1 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as compared the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, was primarily due to an increase in professional fees, relating to a corporate litigation matter, of approximately $2.3 million during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. This litigation has been resolved with a settlement being reached on February 11, 2019. Additionally, as part of this settlement, the Company recorded consulting and separation fees of $0.8 million during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. The Company also recorded a one-time pension expense of approximately $0.7 million in fiscal year 2019 relating to the termination of its defined supplemental deferred retirement benefit plan. Partially offsetting these increases in general and administrative expenses were decreases in expenses relating to (i) a reduction in stock compensation expense of approximately $0.8 million as a result of a former senior executive forfeiting his stock options as part of the settled litigation, (ii) a reduction in rent expense of approximately $0.5 million as a result of the Company not renewing its lease for office space in New York City, (iii) an acceleration of stock compensation expense in fiscal year 2018 of approximately $0.8 million as a result of two senior executives forfeiting a portion of their stock options, and (iv) a reduction in payroll costs of approximately $1.3 million. The reduction in payroll costs was primarily from (i) a reduction in separation expenses of approximately $0.4 million; (ii) a reduction in accrual for paid time-off of approximately $0.1 million; and (iii) a reduction in executive compensation expense of approximately $0.7 million relating to the resignation of a former senior executive.

Other income, which primarily consists of interest expense, change in fair value of derivatives and gain or loss on sale of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale, was $5.0 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as compared to other income of $2.7 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. The increase in other income was primarily due to the Company recording a higher gain on sale of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale in fiscal year 2019, as compared to fiscal year 2018.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 and for the year ended September 30, 2019, the Company received approximately $15.6 million under the Florida Citrus Recovery Block Grant (“Florida CRBG”) program relating to Hurricane Irma. This represents the Part 1 and a portion of the Part 2 reimbursement under a three-part program. Subsequent to fiscal year end 2019, the Company received additional proceeds of $4.1 million under the Florida CRBG program. The timing and amount to be received under the remaining portion of the Part 2 and the Part 3 of the program, if any, has not yet been finalized.

Dividend

The Company paid a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.06 per share on its outstanding common stock on October 11, 2019 to stockholders of record as of September 27, 2019. Additionally, the Company has declared a dividend of $0.09 per share on its outstanding common stock to stockholders of record as of December 27, 2019 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company continues to demonstrate financial strength within its balance sheet, as highlighted below:

The Company’s working capital was $33.0 million at September 30, 2019, representing a 2.14 to 1.00 ratio.

The Company continues to improve upon its debt to equity ratio. At September 30, 2019, 2018 and 2017, the ratios were 0.82 to 1.00, 1.00 to 1.00 and 1.13 to 1.00.

At September 30, 2019, the Company had term debt, net of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, of $139.6 million.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Water Resources and Other Operations, a leading water storage and environmental services division. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Alico’s current expectations about future events and can be identified by terms such as “plans,” “expect,” “may,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should be,” “will be,” “is likely to,” “believes,” and similar expressions referring to future periods.

Alico believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, Alico cautions you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause future outcomes to differ materially from those foreseen in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in laws, regulation and rules; changes in the political environment and agendas; weather conditions that affect production, transportation, storage, demand, import and export of fresh product and its by-products; increased pressure from diseases including citrus greening and citrus canker, as well as insects and other pests; disruption of water supplies or changes in water allocations; pricing and supply of raw materials and products; market responses to industry volume pressures; pricing and supply of energy; changes in interest rates; availability of financing for land development activities and other growth and corporate opportunities; onetime events; acquisitions and divestitures; seasonality; our ability to continue to achieve the planned cost savings under the Alico 2.0 Modernization Program; customer concentration; labor disruptions; inability to pay debt obligations; inability to engage in certain transactions due to restrictive covenants in debt instruments; government restrictions on land use; changes in agricultural land values; and market and pricing risks due to concentrated ownership of stock. Other risks and uncertainties include those that are described in Alico’s SEC filings, which are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Alico undertakes no obligation to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this press release, except as required by law.

ALICO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts)

September 30, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,630 $ 25,260 Accounts receivable, net 713 2,544 Inventories 40,143 41,033 Assets held for sale 1,442 1,391 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,049 833 Total current assets 61,977 71,061 Restricted cash 5,208 7,000 Property and equipment, net 345,648 340,403 Goodwill 2,246 2,246 Other non-current assets 2,309 2,712 Total assets $ 417,388 $ 423,422 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,163 $ 3,764 Accrued liabilities 7,769 8,881 Long-term debt, current portion 5,338 5,275 Deferred retirement obligations, current portion 5,226 345 Income taxes payable 5,536 2,320 Other current liabilities 919 891 Total current liabilities 28,951 21,476 Long-term debt: Principal amount, net of current portion 158,111 169,074 Less: deferred financing costs, net (1,369 ) (1,563 ) Long-term debt less current portion and deferred financing costs, net 156,742 167,511 Lines of credit — 2,685 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 32,125 25,153 Deferred gain on sale — 24,928 Deferred retirement obligations — 4,052 Other liabilities 172 22 Total liabilities 217,990 245,827 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, $1.00 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 8,416,145 shares issued and 7,476,513 and 8,199,957 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively 8,416 8,416 Additional paid in capital 19,781 20,126 Treasury stock, at cost, 939,632 and 216,188 shares held at September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively (31,943 ) (7,536 ) Retained earnings 198,049 151,111 Total Alico stockholders' equity 194,303 172,117 Noncontrolling interest 5,095 5,478 Total stockholders' equity 199,398 177,595 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 417,388 $ 423,422





ALICO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2017 Operating revenues: Alico Citrus $ 119,031 $ 78,121 $ 123,441 Water Resources and Other Operations 3,220 3,160 6,388 Total operating revenues 122,251 81,281 129,829 Operating expenses: Alico Citrus 59,594 51,709 111,947 Water Resources and Other Operations 2,297 3,979 8,952 Total operating expenses 61,891 55,688 120,899 Gross profit 60,360 25,593 8,930 General and administrative expenses 15,146 15,058 15,024 Income (loss) from operations 45,214 10,535 (6,094 ) Other income (expense): Investment and interest income (loss), net 49 39 (148 ) Interest expense (7,180 ) (8,561 ) (9,141 ) Gain on sale of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale 13,166 11,041 2,181 Change in fair value of derivatives (989 ) — — Other (loss) income, net (27 ) 136 (140 ) Total other income (expense) 5,019 2,655 (7,248 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 50,233 13,190 (13,342 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 12,783 390 (3,846 ) Net income (loss) 37,450 12,800 (9,496 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 383 250 45 Net income (loss) attributable to Alico, Inc. common stockholders $ 37,833 $ 13,050 $ (9,451 ) Per share information attributable to Alico, Inc. common stockholders: Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 5.06 $ 1.59 $ (1.14 ) Diluted $ 5.05 $ 1.57 $ (1.14 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 7,472 8,232 8,300 Diluted 7,493 8,301 8,300 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24





ALICO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 37,450 $ 12,800 $ (9,496 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred gain on sale of sugarcane land — (967 ) (538 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 13,924 13,756 15,226 Loss on breeding herd sales — 13 337 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 3,267 (1,955 ) (3,948 ) Cash surrender value 11 (27 ) (15 ) Deferred retirement benefits 829 (41 ) (102 ) Magnolia Fund undistributed loss (earnings) — (8 ) 202 Gain on sale of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale (13,166 ) (10,281 ) (1,373 ) Inventory casualty loss — — 13,489 Inventory net realizable value adjustment 808 1,115 1,199 Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 207 — Change in fair value of derivatives 989 — — Impairment of long-lived assets 396 2,234 9,346 Non-cash interest expense on deferred gain on sugarcane land — 1,361 1,413 Insurance proceeds received for damage to property and equipment (486 ) (477 ) — Bad debt expense — 24 312 Stock-based compensation expense 824 2,613 1,653 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,531 1,718 142 Inventories 82 (6,554 ) 3,724 Prepaid expenses (211 ) 177 (604 ) Income tax receivable 15 (15 ) 1,013 Other assets 288 23 (415 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,113 ) 2,987 (2,895 ) Income tax payable 3,216 2,320 — Other liabilities 178 (2,445 ) (1,189 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 48,832 18,578 27,481 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (20,000 ) (16,352 ) (13,353 ) Return on investment in Magnolia Fund — 25 324 Net proceeds from sale of property and equipment and assets held for sale 14,602 37,969 760 Net proceeds from sale of real estate — 1,811 2,184 Insurance proceeds received for damage to property and equipment 486 477 — Change in deposits on purchase of citrus trees (108 ) (431 ) 748 Advances on notes receivables, net 60 (575 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (4,960 ) 22,924 (9,337 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments on revolving lines of credit (89,231 ) (25,600 ) (70,770 ) Borrowings on revolving lines of credit 86,546 28,285 65,770 Principal payments on term loans (10,900 ) (12,127 ) (10,743 ) Treasury stock purchases (25,576 ) (2,215 ) (3,064 ) Payment on termination of sugarcane agreement (11,300 ) — — Dividends paid (1,833 ) (1,972 ) (1,987 ) Capital contribution received from noncontrolling interest — 1,000 — Capital lease obligation payments — (8 ) (580 ) Net cash used in financing activities (52,294 ) (12,637 ) (21,374 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,422 ) 28,865 (3,230 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 32,260 3,395 6,625 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 23,838 $ 32,260 $ 3,395 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, net of amount capitalized $ 6,940 $ 6,721 $ 7,240 Cash paid (refunded) for income taxes $ 6,285 $ 25 $ (911 ) Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Dividend declared but unpaid $ 449 $ 492 $ 494





Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Year Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 16,509 $ 718 $ 37,833 $ 13,050 Interest expense 1,555 1,879 7,180 8,561 Income tax provision (benefit) 5,701 (284 ) 12,783 390 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,483 3,429 13,924 13,756 EBITDA 27,248 5,742 71,720 35,757 Adjustments for non-recurring items: Inventory net realizable value adjustments 808 1,115 808 1,115 Impairment of long-lived assets 152 379 396 2,234 Employee stock compensation expense (1) 94 1,039 778 1,754 Separation and consulting agreement expense (2) — — 800 188 Tender offer expenses — 493 32 493 Professional fees relating to corporate matters — — 2,283 — Change in fair value of derivatives — — 989 — Pension plan termination - payout tax gross-up 720 — 720 — Forfeiture of stock options (3) — — (823 ) — Transaction costs — — — 98 Insurance and federal relief proceeds - Hurricane Irma (15,597 ) (5,244 ) (16,083 ) (9,429 ) Gains on sale of real estate and property and equipment and assets held for sale (13,029 ) (1,958 ) (13,166 ) (11,041 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 396 $ 1,566 $ 48,454 $ 21,169 (1) Includes stock compensation expense for current and former executives. (2) Includes consulting and compensation fees for former CEO. (3) Includes forfeitures of stock options by former CEO, resulting in the reversal of previously recorded stock compensation expense. Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Common Share (in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Year Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 16,509 $ 718 $ 37,833 $ 13,050 Adjustments for non-recurring items: Inventory net realizable value adjustments 808 1,115 808 1,115 Impairment of long-lived assets 152 379 396 2,234 One-time deferred tax adjustment due to new tax legislation — 124 — (9,847 ) Valuation allowance on capital loss carryforward — (426 ) — 5,634 Transaction costs — — — 98 Employee stock compensation expense (1) 94 1,039 778 1,754 Separation and consulting agreement expense (2) — — 800 188 Tender offer expenses — 493 32 493 Professional fees relating to corporate matters — — 2,283 — Change in fair value of derivatives — — 989 — Pension plan termination - payout tax gross-up 720 — 720 — Forfeiture of stock options (3) — — (823 ) — Insurance and federal relief proceeds - Hurricane Irma (15,597 ) (5,244 ) (16,083 ) (9,429 ) Gains on sale of real estate and property and equipment and assets held for sale (13,029 ) (1,958 ) (13,166 ) (11,041 ) Tax impact 7,306 1,199 6,839 4,187 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (3,037 ) $ (2,561 ) $ 21,406 $ (1,564 ) Diluted common shares 7,487 8,260 7,493 8,301 Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted common share $ (0.41 ) $ (0.31 ) $ 2.86 $ (0.19 ) (1) Includes stock compensation expense for current and former executives. (2) Includes consulting and compensation fees for former CEO. (3) Includes forfeitures of stock options by former CEO, resulting in the reversal of previously recorded stock compensation expense.

Alico utilizes the non-GAAP measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Common Share among other measures, to evaluate the performance of its business. Due to significant depreciable assets associated with the nature of our operations and, to a lesser extent, interest costs associated with our capital structure, management believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Common Share are important measures to evaluate our results of operations between periods on a more comparable basis and to help investors analyze underlying trends in our business, evaluate the performance of our business both on an absolute basis and relative to our peers and the broader market, provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and operational strength of our business and help investors evaluate our ability to service our debt. Such measurements are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”) and should not be construed as an alternative to reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP information provided is unique to Alico and may not be consistent with methodologies used by other companies. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjustments for non-recurring transactions or transactions that are not indicative of our core operating results, such as gains or losses on sales of real estate, property and equipment and assets held for sale. Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Common Share is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for non-recurring transactions divided by diluted common shares.



Return on Assets, Return on Invested Capital, Return on Capital Employed and Return on Equity

Alico management may refer to Return on Assets (“ROA”), Return on Invested Capital (“ROIC”), Return on Capital Employed (“ROCE”) and Return on Equity (“ROE”) when communicating with analysts, investors and shareholders. These ratios are computed as follows:

ROA - equals net income attributable to Alico common stockholders divided by the average of total assets at the beginning and end of the reporting period.

ROIC - equals net income attributable to Alico common stockholders less dividends divided by gross debt plus Alico stockholders’ equity.

ROCE - equals income from operations divided by gross debt plus Alico stockholders’ equity.

ROE - equals net income attributable to Alico common stockholders divided by the average of total Alico stockholders’ equity at the beginning and end of the reporting period.

This method of determining these metrics may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies.