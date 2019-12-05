LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced it will host a Parkinson’s disease-focused R&D Day on December 13, 2019 from 9:00-11:30 a.m. ET in New York. The program will focus on MeiraGTx’s investigational gene therapy candidate AAV-GAD in development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.



The day will consist of speaker presentations, a moderated panel, and an audience Q&A session. MeiraGTx’s president and CEO, Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., will be joined by additional members of the senior leadership team, in addition to leading clinicians and researchers, to discuss the current Parkinson’s disease treatment landscape and results from Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials of AAV-GAD.

Featured guests for the event include:

Ali Rezai, M.D., Executive Chair, Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute; Vice President of Neuroscience; and Professor of Neuroscience, West Virginia University School of Medicine

Jamie Eberling, Ph.D., Director, Research Programs, Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research

Jalpa A. Doshi, Ph.D., Director, Economic Evaluations Unit, Center for Evidence-based Practice; Director, Value-based Insurance Design Initiatives, Center for Health Incentives and Behavioral Economics; and Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

Michael Kaplitt, M.D., Ph.D., Vice Chair, Research, Neurological Surgery and Professor of Neurological Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College

About AAV-GAD

AAV-GAD is an investigational gene therapy medicine designed to deliver the GAD gene to the subthalamic nucleus in order to increase production of GABA, the primary inhibitory neurotransmitter in the human brain. GAD is the rate-limiting enzyme in the synthesis of GABA. Therefore, the Company believes that increasing subthalamic nucleus GAD expression through gene therapy has the potential to result in normalization of motor circuits and improve motor symptoms in Parkinson’s disease patients without affecting other brain regions that can be responsible for complications associated with existing therapies.

About Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease affects nearly one million Americans with 60,000 new cases diagnosed in the United States each year. It is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease.¹ Parkinson’s disease is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There currently is no cure for Parkinson’s disease.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ: MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx’s initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia and xerophthalmia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system and salivary gland, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

References

