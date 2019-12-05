ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaSalle Solutions , a division of Fifth Third Bank, National Association (“Fifth Third Bank”), announced today the renewal of its Cisco Advanced Security Architecture Specialization in the US. This renewal certifies LaSalle has again fulfilled the training requirements and program prerequisites to sell, design and deploy comprehensive Security Architecture solutions.



“The LaSalle team must always stay equipped with expertise in the security solutions and products our customers need,” said Steven Robb, senior vice president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. “The Advanced Security Architecture Specialization demonstrates LaSalle has the experience and skill that is crucial for assisting our customers in maintaining the highest level of cybersecurity, helping them mitigate risk and safeguarding their IT infrastructures against malicious attacks.”

The Security Architecture Specialization is just one piece of the complete technology lifecycle solution LaSalle provides. LAMP, LaSalle’s cloud-based technology information management platform, brings all equipment information across the IT infrastructure together for unparalleled visibility, reporting and planning.

LaSalle Solutions is a Cisco Gold Certified Partner with Cisco Advanced Customer Experience Specialization and Cisco Master Specializations in Security and Collaboration as well as UCCE ATP. LaSalle holds Cisco Advanced Specializations in Collaboration Architecture, Data Center Architecture, and many other Cisco credentials .

The Cisco Channel Partner Program provides a framework for partners to build the sales, technical and Cisco Lifecycle Services skills required to deliver Cisco solutions to end customers. Through the program’s specializations and certifications, Cisco recognizes a partner’s expertise in deploying solutions based on Cisco advanced technologies and services. Using a third-party audit process, the program validates a partner’s technology skills, business practices, customer satisfaction, pre- and post-sales support and other critical factors considered when choosing a trusted partner.

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle asset management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations through enhanced processes, management and reporting for better planning and return on investment. LaSalle Solutions’ processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based platform, LAMP , enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and reliable results at their fingertips.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of Fifth Third Bank . Fifth Third Bank is focused on developing solutions in the equipment finance, leasing and technology arena to support better financial outcomes for our customers. Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank. Fifth Third Bancorp’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

