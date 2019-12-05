WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doctors of chiropractic are on the cutting edge when it comes to the development of new technology used in the diagnosis and treatment of their patients. One such innovation, a heart sound recorder, has been embraced by many doctors of chiropractic, including Westlake Village’s own Dr. Alan P. Duben and Dr. Lindsay Erickson from Duben Holistic Chiropractic Center .



A heart sound recorder is an externally worn device that utilizes an accelerometer microphone to record the movement of the heart within a person’s chest, specifically, the rate, rhythm, and tone of the heart’s mitral, tricuspid, aortic, and pulmonic valves.

“Think of it like a stethoscope attached to a computer,” Dr. Duben says. “But instead of a doctor listening in, it’s a computer. It’s painless and the readings are done in minutes. I use one on myself every week, just to keep an eye on things.”

The readings taken by a heart sound recorder are by someone trained in analyzing its readings to spot irregularities. If that person is also a chiropractor or other health care professional, this information can be used to inform a protocol for nutritional supplements or other health care services to help correct these irregularities.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Among the plethora of reasons why heart disease is so prevalent is the diet of modern America. Symptoms of essential vitamins and nutrients missing from a person’s diet manifests in a number of different ways. One such way is the behavior of the heart. These facts are what define the importance of a heart sound recorder.

Alongside other chiropractors across the country, Dr. Duben and Dr. Erickson provide this service at their practice, Duben Holistic Chiropractic Center in Westlake Village. Local residents can reach their practice by calling 805-468-4437.