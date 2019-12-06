What you need to know:



Verizon and Sony showed off how Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, Sony’s transmitter box and 5G device can support live sports broadcasts





Test showed how 5G connected cameras can stream high definition video content to remote production teams where wired cameras are not practical





New 5G proof of concept conducted with NBC Sports at Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium on Dec. 1st

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon, Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc. and Sony Mobile Communications Inc. joined forces with NBC Sports to test how 5G can change the way live sports broadcasts are captured and produced. During the Houston Texans vs New England Patriots football game at NRG Stadium on December 1st, 2019, a camera person from NBC Sports captured video of the game on the field using Sony’s PXW-Z450 shoulder camcorder. The video was streamed through Sony’s prototype transmitter box and Xperia 5G mmWave device, via Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network to a production room in the stadium.



The test proved that 5G-connected cameras can be a reliable and beneficial option for future live sports broadcasts. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband’s low latency and high bandwidth combined with Sony’s mobile device, video, and encoding expertise enabled low-latency, high-quality video to be transmitted in near real time to producers. The test showed the potential for remote production teams to be located anywhere, regardless of where the game’s taking place. Furthermore, 5G’s essentially instant wireless connectivity means that cameras can be untethered, allowing for more creative camera positions and angles throughout the game and reducing set-up time and costs required for camera system integration.



“Verizon’s 5G network is built to transform industries and we’re thrilled to demonstrate how it can change the way live sports broadcasts are captured and delivered,” said Nicki Palmer, chief product development officer at Verizon. ”5G’s high bandwidth and low latency can enable high definition video to be streamed essentially in real time and captured with no wires on the field.”



“We are extremely pleased to have completed a successful 5G collaboration with Verizon,” said Mikio Kita, Senior General Manager of Media Solution Business Division, Professional Products & Solutions Group, Sony Imaging Products and Solutions Inc. “Sony is uniquely positioned to offer an end-to-end solution for professional content creation and mobile communication technology, and our joint achievement on this proof of concept of live sports production will pave the way for wider 5G applications.”



“It was exciting to see Sony’s 5G product coming to life,” said David Mazza, CTO, NBC Sports Group. “The picture quality is excellent, and we look forward to the day when we can deploy a wireless camera this easily as part of the 5G rollouts around the country.”



Verizon and Sony will continue to pursue even more flexible and effortless live sports production workflows and solutions using 5G.



