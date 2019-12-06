WISeKey launches its new WISeID digital identity ecosystem

Geneva & Zug, Switzerland, December 6, 2019 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, NASDAQ: WKEY, SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company today announced the launch of its new WISeID digital identity portfolio of services.

WISeID is an innovative approach to people’s identity able to protect online interactions for individuals and companies. WISeID provides users with a Digital Identity that can be used to secure email communication, digitally sign documents with legal validity and it’s complemented with features such as dual factor authentication and single sign-on. WISeID is based on the WISeKey/OISTE Root of Trust and integrates innovative blockchain technologies to distribute the identity attributes and build federated ecosystems.

WISeID is accessible as a web service via the wiseid.com trust services portal. Through the wiseid.com website, individuals can create their digital identity and get instant access to benefits, and corporations can offer a digital identity to their employees and/or customers by signing up for managed identity services. Additionally, wiseid.com provides corporations with the ability to integrate WISeID accounts into their own websites and applications to benefit from strong authentication and digital signatures services.

WISeKey has launched a suite of WISeID Applications to leverage the use of the digital identity from mobile devices. Its “MyWISeID” App provides digital signatures and strong authentication, while “WISeID Vault” App provides a personal encrypted vault to protect user’s confidential information. WISeKey is developing additional web and mobile applications to further expand security services for the WISeID portfolio, including secure instant messaging, object authentication, etc.

“Digital Identities allow people to secure their communications, vote electronically, secure financial transactions, access health records and much more. WISeID removes all usability barriers and makes it easy and affordable for companies and individuals to secure their digital interactions,” stated Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey. “WISeID is the product of several years of extensive research and development expertise in the digital identity arena, taking it to the next level,” said Pedro Fuentes, WISeKey’s product manager for Trust Services.

The WISeID web services and Mobile Applications are available for download and use. Several offers, such as digital certificates to secure the email or the strong authentication capabilities are offered free of charge, while others require a business subscription, in order to get full access to validated identities and document signature capabilities. For more information visit https://wiseid.com .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:



This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.