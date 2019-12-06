Schibsted has on 05 December 2019 purchased 50,000 own A-shares at an average price of NOK 257.1830 per share and 18,000 own B-shares at an average price of NOK 241.2408 on the Oslo Stock Exchange. After these transactions Schibsted owns a total of 2,833,267 own A-shares and 1,116,176 own B-shares.

The transaction is part of the buyback program that Schibsted announced 16 July 2019, stating an ambition to buy back up to 2% of the Company’s shares.

Accumulated, Schibsted has bought back 1.57% of the shares since the program commenced.

Oslo, 06 December 2019

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act